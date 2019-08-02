Contrasting of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.71 N/A 7.59 5.39 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athene Holding Ltd. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Athene Holding Ltd. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 44.67% for Athene Holding Ltd. with consensus target price of $56.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Athene Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.