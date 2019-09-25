Contrasting of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Since Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.66 N/A 7.59 5.39 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Athene Holding Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athene Holding Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Athene Holding Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.83% for Athene Holding Ltd. with average target price of $50.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athene Holding Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 35.63%. About 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.