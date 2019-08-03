Contrasting of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.71 N/A 7.59 5.39 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.57 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Athene Holding Ltd. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Athene Holding Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athene Holding Ltd. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Athene Holding Ltd. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd.’s average target price is $56, while its potential upside is 45.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.