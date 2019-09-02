Contrasting of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.60 N/A 7.59 5.39 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.13 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athene Holding Ltd. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.10% for Athene Holding Ltd. with average target price of $52.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athene Holding Ltd. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 25.75% respectively. About 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.