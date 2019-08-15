Contrasting of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and 57161 (NYSE:APF)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.59 N/A 7.59 5.39 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Athene Holding Ltd. and 57161’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and 57161.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 57161 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.58% for Athene Holding Ltd. with average price target of $53.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 65.24% of 57161 shares. Athene Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.23% of 57161’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats 57161.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.