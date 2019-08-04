Contrasting of Atento S.A. (ATTO) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Both Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57 TTEC Holdings Inc. 38 1.40 N/A 1.08 43.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Atento S.A. and TTEC Holdings Inc. TTEC Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Atento S.A. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Atento S.A. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2% TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Atento S.A.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. TTEC Holdings Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Atento S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atento S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Atento S.A. and TTEC Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 173.11% for Atento S.A. with average price target of $6.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atento S.A. and TTEC Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 27.4%. Atento S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.76%. Competitively, 1.4% are TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year Atento S.A. has -41.9% weaker performance while TTEC Holdings Inc. has 64.23% stronger performance.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats Atento S.A. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.