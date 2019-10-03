Contrasting of Atento S.A. (ATTO) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

We are comparing Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 2.53 24.79M 0.11 21.57 International Money Express Inc. 14 42.07 16.41M -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atento S.A. and International Money Express Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atento S.A. and International Money Express Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 947,738,655.04% -8.3% -2% International Money Express Inc. 119,085,631.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Atento S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, International Money Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atento S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Atento S.A. and International Money Express Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atento S.A.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 9.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atento S.A. and International Money Express Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 33.1%. Atento S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.76%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 65% of International Money Express Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year Atento S.A. had bearish trend while International Money Express Inc. had bullish trend.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.