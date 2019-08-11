Contrasting of Atento S.A. (ATTO) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57 First Data Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atento S.A. and First Data Corporation. First Data Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Atento S.A. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Atento S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than First Data Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2% First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.72 beta means Atento S.A.’s volatility is 28.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. First Data Corporation’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

Atento S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor First Data Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Atento S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to First Data Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Atento S.A. and First Data Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Atento S.A. is $6.5, with potential upside of 195.45%. Competitively the average target price of First Data Corporation is $26, which is potential -17.96% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Atento S.A. looks more robust than First Data Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atento S.A. and First Data Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 92% respectively. Insiders owned 0.76% of Atento S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of First Data Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9% First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4%

For the past year Atento S.A. has -41.9% weaker performance while First Data Corporation has 87.4% stronger performance.

Summary

First Data Corporation beats Atento S.A. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.