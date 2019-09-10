Contrasting of Atento S.A. (ATTO) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57 Cardtronics plc 31 1.03 N/A 0.22 128.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atento S.A. and Cardtronics plc. Cardtronics plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atento S.A. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Atento S.A.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cardtronics plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atento S.A. and Cardtronics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.72 beta means Atento S.A.’s volatility is 28.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cardtronics plc has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atento S.A. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Cardtronics plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Atento S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atento S.A. and Cardtronics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Cardtronics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is Atento S.A.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 152.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of Atento S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cardtronics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.76% of Atento S.A.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Cardtronics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year Atento S.A. has -41.9% weaker performance while Cardtronics plc has 9.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Cardtronics plc beats Atento S.A.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.