Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Since Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 168.82% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $42.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 46.35%. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.