Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.04 and its 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 4.21 beta is the reason why it is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $70, with potential upside of 454.68%. Competitively the consensus price target of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 530.63% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 24.3% respectively. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.