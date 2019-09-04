Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.04 beta, while its volatility is 104.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $70, with potential upside of 454.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.