Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
Volatility and Risk
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.04 beta, while its volatility is 104.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $70, with potential upside of 454.68%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Summary
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
