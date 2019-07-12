Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

This is a contrast between Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 7.15 N/A 3.71 24.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Risk & Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 259.87% at a $66 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.