Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.04. In other hand, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 448.63% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. with average target price of $66.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 76.2%. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.