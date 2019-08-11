Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Risk and Volatility
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.04 and it happens to be 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Edesa Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 395.87% upside potential and an average target price of $66.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 25.9% respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Summary
Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
