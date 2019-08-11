Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.04 and it happens to be 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Edesa Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 395.87% upside potential and an average target price of $66.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 25.9% respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.