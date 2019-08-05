Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.49 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 439.66% at a $66 average price target. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 49.33%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 84.5% respectively. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.