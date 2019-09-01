Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

We are contrasting Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.67 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 418.52% at a $70 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 23.4% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.