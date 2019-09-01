Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

We are contrasting Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.67
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 418.52% at a $70 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 23.4% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
