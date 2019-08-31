Contrasting of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

This is a contrast between Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 2.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 104.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 418.52%. Competitively Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 26.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.