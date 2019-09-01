Contrasting of Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

We are comparing Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. 7 0.98 N/A -0.60 0.00 Verint Systems Inc. 56 2.79 N/A 1.05 55.17

Demonstrates Asure Software Inc. and Verint Systems Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5% Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Asure Software Inc.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Verint Systems Inc.’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asure Software Inc. Its rival Verint Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Verint Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Asure Software Inc. and Verint Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$12.33 is Asure Software Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 91.46%. Verint Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69 average target price and a 29.48% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Asure Software Inc. seems more appealing than Verint Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Asure Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Verint Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are Asure Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Verint Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15% Verint Systems Inc. 0.4% 6.65% -3.71% 21.12% 28.74% 36.78%

For the past year Asure Software Inc. has stronger performance than Verint Systems Inc.

Summary

Verint Systems Inc. beats Asure Software Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.