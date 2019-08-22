Contrasting of Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) and Its Competitors

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Asure Software Inc. has 63.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.9% of Asure Software Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Asure Software Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.40% -2.50% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Asure Software Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Asure Software Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.55 3.08 2.64

Asure Software Inc. presently has an average price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 29.99%. Given Asure Software Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Asure Software Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asure Software Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Asure Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asure Software Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Asure Software Inc.’s peers have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Asure Software Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asure Software Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Asure Software Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Asure Software Inc.’s peers are 6.97% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Asure Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.