Contrasting of Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc)

Both Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. 6 1.55 N/A -0.57 0.00 Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 47 4.41 N/A 0.32 139.16

Table 1 highlights Asure Software Inc. and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Asure Software Inc. and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -3.5% Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Asure Software Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Competitively, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asure Software Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Asure Software Inc. and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Asure Software Inc. is $12.33, with potential upside of 26.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Asure Software Inc. and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69% and 99.4%. About 0.1% of Asure Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.43% -2.68% 17.32% -10.84% -61.31% 36.02% Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -1.95% -5.94% -4.74% -18.14% 0.49% -6.65%

For the past year Asure Software Inc. has 36.02% stronger performance while Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has -6.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. beats Asure Software Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.