Contrasting of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Astrotech Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.81% of Astrotech Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Astrotech Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech Corporation 0.00% -371.00% -264.00% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Astrotech Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Astrotech Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.82 2.59

The peers have a potential upside of 54.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Astrotech Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astrotech Corporation 4.91% 9.72% -32.75% -46.02% -21.34% -43.19% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Astrotech Corporation has -43.19% weaker performance while Astrotech Corporation’s peers have 39.64% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.3 shows that Astrotech Corporation is 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Astrotech Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Astrotech Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Astrotech Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Astrotech Corporation.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.