Contrasting of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

This is a contrast between Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 44,696 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 139.07 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 145.66% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.75% and 75.3%. 40.53% are Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.