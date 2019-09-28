Contrasting of Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding Inc. 7 0.00 1.87M 1.44 5.08 Global Payments Inc. 163 1.57 155.61M 2.83 59.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Asta Funding Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Global Payments Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Asta Funding Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Asta Funding Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Global Payments Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Asta Funding Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding Inc. 25,546,448.09% 10.4% 10.1% Global Payments Inc. 95,489,690.72% 12% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Asta Funding Inc. is 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.41 beta. Global Payments Inc. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Asta Funding Inc. and Global Payments Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 6 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Global Payments Inc. is $181.67, which is potential 15.83% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.6% of Asta Funding Inc. shares and 0% of Global Payments Inc. shares. 57.64% are Asta Funding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year Asta Funding Inc. was more bullish than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors Global Payments Inc. beats Asta Funding Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.