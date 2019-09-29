Contrasting of Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Both Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding Inc. 7 0.00 1.87M 1.44 5.08 Collectors Universe Inc. 26 0.00 7.23M 0.93 25.58

In table 1 we can see Asta Funding Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Collectors Universe Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Asta Funding Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Asta Funding Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Collectors Universe Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding Inc. 25,546,448.09% 10.4% 10.1% Collectors Universe Inc. 28,319,623.97% 52.5% 24.3%

Volatility and Risk

Asta Funding Inc.’s current beta is -0.41 and it happens to be 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Collectors Universe Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.6% of Asta Funding Inc. shares and 46.8% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares. Insiders held 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07% Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71%

For the past year Asta Funding Inc. has weaker performance than Collectors Universe Inc.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Asta Funding Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.