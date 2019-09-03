Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|34.49
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|60.02
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Associated Capital Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Associated Capital Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 31.55%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.
