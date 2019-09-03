Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.49 N/A -0.56 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 60.02 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Associated Capital Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Associated Capital Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 31.55%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.