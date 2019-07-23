Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|40
|38.10
|N/A
|-2.53
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.49
|N/A
|0.86
|19.66
Demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Associated Capital Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has an average target price of $18.25, with potential upside of 11.14%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has 11.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-3.99%
|-2.11%
|-8.94%
|-15.35%
|4.19%
|9.28%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|-0.99%
|-2.65%
|1.07%
|2.48%
|-1.11%
|11.97%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.