Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 38.10 N/A -2.53 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.49 N/A 0.86 19.66

Demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has an average target price of $18.25, with potential upside of 11.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has 11.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.