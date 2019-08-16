Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|35.48
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.04
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Associated Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 13.24% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Associated Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 29.87% respectively. Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.