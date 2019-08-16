Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 35.48 N/A -0.56 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.04 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Associated Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 13.24% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Associated Capital Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 29.87% respectively. Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.