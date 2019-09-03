Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Since Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.49 N/A -0.56 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.24 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 highlights Associated Capital Group Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

Associated Capital Group Inc. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Franklin Resources Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Franklin Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 33.18% and its consensus target price is $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.