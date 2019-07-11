Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

We are contrasting Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|40
|39.01
|N/A
|-2.53
|0.00
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.64
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Associated Capital Group Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-3.99%
|-2.11%
|-8.94%
|-15.35%
|4.19%
|9.28%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|1.1%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|9.48%
|3.77%
|9.11%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
