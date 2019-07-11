Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

We are contrasting Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 39.01 N/A -2.53 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.64 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Associated Capital Group Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.