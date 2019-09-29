Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Both Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|36
|0.00
|3.39M
|-0.56
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|0.00
|15.59M
|1.98
|10.60
Table 1 highlights Associated Capital Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|9,538,548.11%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|71,089,831.28%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Risk & Volatility
Associated Capital Group Inc. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Capital Southwest Corporation has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Associated Capital Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 3.88% and its consensus target price is $23.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Associated Capital Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 53.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than Capital Southwest Corporation
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.
