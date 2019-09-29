Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Both Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 36 0.00 3.39M -0.56 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 0.00 15.59M 1.98 10.60

Table 1 highlights Associated Capital Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 9,538,548.11% -1.4% -1.3% Capital Southwest Corporation 71,089,831.28% 10.5% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Associated Capital Group Inc. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Capital Southwest Corporation has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 3.88% and its consensus target price is $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 53.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.