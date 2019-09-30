Contrasting of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|36
|0.00
|3.39M
|-0.56
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
Table 1 highlights Associated Capital Group Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|9,538,548.11%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
