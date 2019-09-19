Contrasting of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc-Corp 21 2.69 N/A 1.90 11.42 Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 36 3.57 N/A 2.08 17.33

In table 1 we can see Associated Banc-Corp and Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Banc-Corp. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Associated Banc-Corp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ohio Valley Banc Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Associated Banc-Corp and Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9% 1% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0.00% 10.3% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Associated Banc-Corp is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Associated Banc-Corp shares and 19.3% of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. shares. Associated Banc-Corp’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 3.9% are Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Banc-Corp 1.45% 2.31% -3.69% -0.96% -21.06% 9.5% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. -2.22% -6.04% -2.75% 0.59% -26.63% 1.89%

For the past year Associated Banc-Corp was more bullish than Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Summary

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Associated Banc-Corp.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of February 8, 2017, it operated a network of 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.