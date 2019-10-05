Contrasting of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 0.88 66.95M 0.42 67.20 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.36

Demonstrates AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,502,629.60% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, with potential upside of 26.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors.