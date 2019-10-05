Contrasting of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|0.88
|66.95M
|0.42
|67.20
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
Demonstrates AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|251,502,629.60%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, with potential upside of 26.16%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Insiders held roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors.
