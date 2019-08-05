Contrasting of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

We will be contrasting the differences between AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.54 N/A 0.42 67.20 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.29 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.