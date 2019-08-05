Contrasting of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

We will be contrasting the differences between AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.54
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.29
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
