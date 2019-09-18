Contrasting of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

As Asset Management businesses, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.11 N/A 0.42 67.20 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.99 N/A 0.40 29.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 10.65% at a $30.33 average target price. On the other hand, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s potential upside is 11.68% and its average target price is $13. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is looking more favorable than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 38.66%. Insiders owned 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.