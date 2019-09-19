Contrasting of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.14 N/A 0.42 67.20 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $30.33, and a 10.09% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.39%. About 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.