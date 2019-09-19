Contrasting of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.14
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $30.33, and a 10.09% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.39%. About 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
