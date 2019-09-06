Contrasting of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

As Asset Management companies, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.22 N/A 0.42 67.20 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.24 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $30.33, and a 8.40% upside potential. Northern Trust Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $106 consensus price target and a 17.75% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Northern Trust Corporation is looking more favorable than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.2%. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.