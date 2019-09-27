Contrasting of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

We are comparing AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 1.01 66.95M 0.42 67.20 Black Knight Inc. 62 2.58 140.58M 1.12 56.74

Demonstrates AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Black Knight Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Black Knight Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Black Knight Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,219,512.20% 0% 0% Black Knight Inc. 226,303,927.88% 9.4% 4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Black Knight Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Black Knight Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Black Knight Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30.33 is AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 15.28%. Competitively the consensus price target of Black Knight Inc. is $58, which is potential -4.67% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Black Knight Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Black Knight Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.