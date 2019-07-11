Contrasting of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (ASRT) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Both Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.82 N/A 0.29 13.66 Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 13% 2.9% Lipocine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.69 beta indicates that Assertio Therapeutics Inc. is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lipocine Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Lipocine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Lipocine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Assertio Therapeutics Inc. and Lipocine Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Lipocine Inc.’s potential upside is 67.60% and its average target price is $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. and Lipocine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 9.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.21% of Lipocine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assertio Therapeutics Inc. -16.46% -16.1% -7.48% -27.07% -45.45% 9.7% Lipocine Inc. 1.62% 13.25% 9.94% 17.5% 48.03% 44.62%

For the past year Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Lipocine Inc.

Summary

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. beats Lipocine Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.