Contrasting of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 20.98 N/A -4.25 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 29.10 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s beta is 2.36 which is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and has 11.5 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Synlogic Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, with potential downside of -16.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.