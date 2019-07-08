Contrasting of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

This is a contrast between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 23.11 N/A -4.00 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.41 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Assembly Biosciences Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.54 beta. In other hand, OPKO Health Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12 and 12 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Assembly Biosciences Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 207.69% for Assembly Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $42.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 23.2% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.