Contrasting of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Both Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 22.75 N/A -4.25 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.87 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 74.2%. 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.