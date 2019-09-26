Contrasting of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 89% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.50% -42.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Assembly Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s competitors beat Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.