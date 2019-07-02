Contrasting of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

This is a contrast between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 19 25.07 N/A -4.00 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.54. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $42, and a 183.59% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.