Contrasting of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

We are comparing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 19.47 N/A -4.25 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s -0.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.