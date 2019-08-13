Contrasting of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) and Its Rivals

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Aspen Technology Inc. has 99.92% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Aspen Technology Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

On first table we have Aspen Technology Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.60% 20.80% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

The following data compares Aspen Technology Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology Inc. N/A 114 47.50 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Aspen Technology Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Aspen Technology Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Aspen Technology Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.25 1.59 3.37 2.61

$135 is the consensus price target of Aspen Technology Inc., with a potential downside of -0.95%. The potential upside of the peers is 22.96%. Based on the data shown earlier, Aspen Technology Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ opionion.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aspen Technology Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Aspen Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aspen Technology Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Aspen Technology Inc.’s rivals have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aspen Technology Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aspen Technology Inc.

Aspen Technology Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. Competitively, Aspen Technology Inc.’s rivals are 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Aspen Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Aspen Technology Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.