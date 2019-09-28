Contrasting of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 2 0.00 28.14M -1.17 0.00 Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Vericel Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 1,383,752,950.43% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 224,726,609.96% -3.4% -2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Vericel Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 60.32% and its consensus price target is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.