Contrasting of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

As Biotechnology companies, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 205.66 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 110.53% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 97.6% respectively. Comparatively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has stronger performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.