Contrasting of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3
|17.46
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|6.51
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
Analyst Recommendations
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average target price and a 796.23% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
